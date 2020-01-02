An inductee to the athletic halls of fame at Becker and Bedford High, the 30-year-old former Metco student resides in Hyde Park and commutes to Leicester to pursue his coaching career.

Favors holds the program record with 369 career assists and ranks third with 1,646 points. He is thrilled to “help the next generation,’’ and to work alongside head coach Brian Gorman, who recruited him as a player.

Terrance Favors, the 2012 New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Year as a senior basketball captain at Becker College, is now an assistant coach at his alma mater.

“Terrance is learning to look at the game as a coach and not a player,’’ said Gorman. “Our players respect him and my goal is to help him move up the coaching ladder.’’

Advertisement

Favors is also cofounder of ATF Athletix, a mentoring and training program for players endeavoring to reach the next level.

“I tell my players to enjoy the moment, and never take anything for granted. Adversity does not build character, it reveals it,’’ said Favors.

His last stop as a professional player was with the top-level Toros de Nuevo Laredo team in Mexico, where he worked at basketball camps and volunteered for earthquake relief.

At Becker, the 6-foot-3-inch Favors helped lead the Hawks to their first two appearances in the NCAA Division 3 tournament. He began coaching there last season.

Favors learned the fundamentals of the game from his father, John, at Washington Park playground in Roxbury. He applied them well at Bedford High, starring on two Dual County League championship teams.

He currently plays in a men’s league and enjoys returning to Bedford High to chat with Metco students.

Favors calls his coaching experience “an opportunity to do something special while building relationships. Coach Gorman expects a lot out of you and I admire that.’’

Advertisement

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.