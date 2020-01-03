Communities must accept 40B projects until 10 percent of their housing is deemed affordable. Just 4.9 percent of Milton’s housing units currently are considered affordable.

Charles Bosworth of Braintree-based David A. Bosworth Co. Inc. submitted an application to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency for permission to build the Icehouse project under the state’s Chapter 40B rules, which allow developers to bypass local regulations as a way to increase affordable housing options in a community.

A developer wants to build 56 condominiums, 14 of them classified as affordable, on a 2-acre site on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton that was formerly home to one of the town’s historic ice businesses.

The property abuts Pope’s Pond, where one of Milton’s three thriving ice businesses was located in the 1800s. In 1884, the industry supplied 11,000 tons of ice — cut and stored in white pine sawdust — and employed about 100 people.

The proposed development site, at 485-487 Blue Hills Parkway, is now occupied by an icehouse barn and a multifamily home built in 1878, according to the application. Those buildings would be demolished and replaced by one L-shaped building.

Inside, 14 of the units would have one bedroom, 36 would have two bedrooms, and six would have three bedrooms. The size of the units ranges from 738 square feet to 1,342 square feet, according to the application. Three of the units would be handicapped accessible.

Sale prices range from $200,000 to $600,000, according to the application.

The property had been slated for a mixed-use development and rezoned to allow that use, back in 2017. But that project never materialized.

Bosworth and a partner have agreed to buy the land for $3 million. The total cost of the project is listed at just under $20.5 million in the application.

Milton’s Select Board held an informational meeting about the project in mid-December and the board will discuss it again on Jan. 8, according to planning director William Clark. He said the town has until Jan. 30 to comment to the state about the project.

No timeline has been set for meetings before other town boards, which include the Zoning Board of Appeals, Clark said.

He said the town’s Historic Commission met with the developers in the fall and imposed a two-year delay on demolition of the buildings on the site.

Milton has one other pending 40B application, which is in litigation, Clark said. The developer proposed building 90 apartments — a quarter of them affordable — on eight acres on Randolph Avenue. The town issued a permit for 35 units in 2015, and the developer sued to get the full 90 units, Clark said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.