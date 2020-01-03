His wife, Elissa Carreras, a dog trainer, was buckling under the mental load of assuming increasing amounts of household and parenting duties for their three children: Julia, now 17; Nicole, 14; and Davis, 12.

While the job he had held for 17 years in post-production media at Harvard Business School became progressively more challenging, then overwhelming, things at home in Medford weren’t any better.

Looking back, Jeff Craddock said the first indications of a medical issue began occurring at work about five years ago. While getting coffee with coworkers, he sometimes filled a second or even third cup, not realizing he already had one. Other times, he’d ask for direction on a project, only to forget what was said by the time he returned to his desk.

Perceiving his gradual withdrawal as a marital issue, Carreras presented Craddock with a compromise.

“I said I can take care of everything else, if there can be one caring act for me: brewing a cup of coffee in the morning. Jeff did it a few times, and when it stopped happening, I took it as a clear sign that our marriage was over,” recalled Carreras. “When he was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease, I had the revelation that Jeff hadn’t stopped caring. A machine he had used for years had simply become too complicated. In that moment, the slate was wiped clean because, finally, I knew what we were really dealing with.”

Initially, the couple was in shock and grief that Craddock — just 51 years old when he was diagnosed on April 25, 2018, with no family history of the disease — was facing such an uncertain future caused by the progressive brain disorder, which has no known cure. Almost as quickly, however, their fear turned to conviction.

“We realized that if we went down this path of why us, what did we do wrong, that we wouldn’t survive,” Carreras said. “I wanted to teach our children resiliency. I wanted to write our own story, to be the kind of people about whom others say that’s a tough blow, but look what they’re doing for themselves and inspiring in others.”

The following day, the couple called the 24/7 help line of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter for a free, in-person care consultation. They learned about the disease and how to communicate it to their children and others, joined a support group, and ultimately attended meetups at places such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where a guided tour made the experience enjoyable rather than overwhelming.

To officially mark the beginning of their new life together, Craddock and Carreras renewed their wedding vows at Grace Episcopal Church in Medford on June 24, 2018, with Craddock and their children wearing various shades of purple as a nod to the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature color.

Advised with compassion, but also urgency, by Craddock’s neurologist to “do what you want with your kids sooner than later,” Carreras created a GoFundMe campaign five months later, raising $28,130 from 289 donors to support their dream adventure of touring national parks. To maintain a consistent environment for Craddock, they purchased and converted a school bus, painted it purple, and emblazoned it with the Alzheimer’s Association website to inform others of the myriad of free resources available.

During a five-week journey last summer (which they dubbed Alz Together on the Brightside), the family and their dog, Macey, explored Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine with stops documented on Instagram (instagram.com/brightside.bus/?hl=en) at Acadia National Park and Cape Cod National Seashore.

In addition to sharing responsibilities and supporting one another in a tiny space, Carreras said they learned that people are “inherently good, kind, and interested, and that strangers can become fast friends when you’re on the road.”

“There are a lot of good people out there,” said Craddock.

The Carreras-Craddock family has also sought to destigmatize the disease by sharing their story at Alzheimer’s Association events, as well as a Reason to Hope video posted at alz.org/manh.

Carreras said their current goal is supporting “our incredible kids” while adjusting to changes as they come and preparing as best they can for the future. Craddock said he simply hopes “to make a difference for somebody else.”

“There’s lots of living to be had,” Carreras said, “and if we can use our crazy family bus story to get that message across, then we will feel like this has had some greater purpose.”

“Little do they know how incredibly impactful they are in bringing attention to a disease that is still in the shadows,” said Susan Antkowiak, vice president of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “Jeff and Elissa are facing enormous challenges, but it is within our collective ability to help them and all families affected by Alzheimer’s disease by urging by our elected officials to support local legislation and increased research funding on a federal level.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.