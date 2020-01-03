“Many people are under the impression that aerial classes have you flying around and hanging upside down like they do in a Cirque du Soleil show,” she said. “But aerial instructors are trained professionals and well aware that most people coming into class are not skilled circus performers. They know how to provide a safe and effective environment for their students.”

For the uninitiated, aerial yoga “is a unique combination of acrobatic, circus-like arts, and antigravity asana, or yoga practice,” said O’Clair.

At times, the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts. Like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Or, in fitness circles, maybe a triathlon. For Paulajeanne “PJ” O’Clair, a movement specialist from Manchester-by-the-Sea, aerial yoga fits the bill.

O’Clair first learned about aerial yoga from a spa owner in Nova Scotia.

“I fell in love with the feeling and concept of suspension,” she said. “I tried to mimic it using the TRX Suspension Trainer, but it wasn’t the same.”

O’Clair’s original Clubxcel & Northeast Pilates in Manchester couldn’t accommodate the specific equipment required for aerial yoga. That situation changed when she opened Praxis Performance + Wellness in Beverly last summer.

“We fabricated our aerial rigging from a huge construction crane,” she said. “The welders built the structure in the parking lot and then installed it.”

Suspension from aerial hammocks, said O’Clair, has many benefits, including pain relief and body alignment.

“You can support your limbs, decompress the spine, and relieve stress,” said O’Clair. “It’s very restorative. You feel like you’re in a cocoon. It’s a personal experience suspended swinging in space completely encapsulated in a silk hammock.”

A 2016 study commissioned by the nonprofit American Council on Exercise confirmed the discipline’s health benefits.

“Even though aerial yoga does not include traditional cardio exercises, a single session of aerial yoga offered participants many of the benefits associated with low- to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise like brisk walking or leisurely cycling,” reported Dr. Cedric X. Bryant, the organization’s chief science officer. “After the six-week program, participants displayed measurable reductions in some common risk factors for cardiovascular heart disease.”

Classes last anywhere from 50 to 90 minutes.

“It starts like most any other practice — a warm-up and then a solid asana practice to build strength, mobilize the joints, and integrate the entire body,” said O’Clair. “You can start the practice on the mat, standing, or inside the hammock.

“There are various class formats — a traditional vinyasa flow, a core inspired focus, or restorative practice,” she said. “Doing aerial twice per week is extremely beneficial. Look at it as a cross-training tool.”

Other than the rigging provided at the studio, no special gear is required.

“Just an open mind,” said O’Clair.

“There are many options for success,” she said. “It’s a discipline, and there is no rush and no need for perfection. Just practice daily and build yourself.”

A discipline like aerial yoga, said O’Clair, is particularly beneficial during winter.

“My advice is to get it done early in the morning,” she said. “That way life cannot derail you. Once you get to work, it’s hard to get out, or you’re exhausted. Get it done early. You’ll feel charged up and ready to face the day.”

“It’s easy to turn over and hit the snooze button when you don’t have anyone waiting for you.” said O’Clair. “Schedule to meet up with others. Become part of a community to hold yourself accountable. Our members are very committed to their groups and partner up.”

