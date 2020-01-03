Vincenzo’s had been a 30-year fixture in the South Chelmsford neighborhood. Ribeck put in 16 years, first as an assistant manager then as the general manager, overseeing Cicerchia’s two other locations in West Concord and Andover as well as the original in Chelmsford. All were sold.

“I thought, ‘What else am I going to do?’ ” It was May 2011.

WHO’S IN CHARGE When Cathy Ribeck learned her boss, Vincent Cicerchia, was selling Vincenzo’s, an Italian restaurant where she was worked, she and her husband bought it.

Ribeck spruced up the interior and three months later changed the name to Rufina’s. “Rufina” translates to “red of hair,” she tells me, which she is. Four years ago she took over the kitchen, learning the ropes from previous chefs and “the school of hard knocks.”

Ribeck, who grew up in Dracut but now lives in Lowell, wears all the hats, from managing and cooking to catering. Her husband, Bill Dubois, while a “very silent” partner, helps in a pinch.

“If I need things I can’t get out for,” said Ribeck, “he’ll make a store run.”

Ribeck’s daughter, Michelle, has a deft hand with the focaccia and desserts.

THE LOCALE Rufina’s takes up one end of a mini strip mall on Concord Road. On a wintry Thursday evening before Christmas, people sat elbow to elbow at the 12-seat bar passing homemade cookies and sipping beer and wine.

“It’s like ‘Cheers,’ ” Ribeck said of the bar, which has a few high-top tables and two TVs broadcasting sports (a Bruins game that night). A “We are family” sign hangs over the espresso machine.

A small quiet middle dining room with accents of Italy leads to a larger dining room with wood floors and colorful paintings against cabernet-colored walls. Deb, a longtime server of the Vincenzo’s days, delivers “hon” and “doll” with the hefty platters of food to white tablecloth tables and chats with the regulars. She kept an eye on my water glass and made helpful menu suggestions.

ON THE MENU While Ribeck kept much of the menu the same, she has added or refined a few items. I started with the fig salad; the sweetness of the candied pecans and port-wine fig dressing complemented the tang of feta over mixed greens ($8 regular/half $5). The appetizer, gamberi arrabiatto, a Ribeck dish, was six briny jumbo shrimp sautéed just right in a garlicky butter sauce with nice heat from red pepper flakes ($12) served on triangles of toast. She’s refined the gnocchi Bolognese, which is flavorful and finished with a touch of cream ($17). Her piatto di strata, however, is hers alone. “That thing flew [out of here] — it’s crazy,” said Ribeck. I see why. The lightly breaded chicken cutlet (that also comes in veal) was topped with prosciutto and provolone, sautéed fresh spinach, and mushrooms — all in a roasted-garlic butter Madeira sauce over a bed of al dente linguine ($17 chicken/$19 veal).

Michelle’s tiramisu ($6.50) was a knockout: Under a dusting of cocoa was an espresso-soaked light cake with layers of airy sweet mascarpone.

Wines run $6.50 to $14 for a glass; there are carafes ($25 full, $12.50 half), and bottles range from $26 to $80. Beer and cocktails are also served.

Rufina’s is open daily for dinner, Sunday 4 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.; lunch Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Mondays and is available for private functions.

Rufina’s, 170 Concord Road, Chelmsford, 978-256-1250; rufinas.com.

Naomi Kooker can be reached at naomikooker@gmail.com.