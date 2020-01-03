The 14-building project — the largest of its kind in Newton history — would be built on more than 22 acres at the corner of Needham and Oak streets. Plans call for 180,000 square feet of office space, 115,000 square feet of retail and community space, and 800 apartments, including 123 affordable units and 20 units designated as workforce housing.

The Newton City Council is expected to hold a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, to discuss and vote on the matter, according to City Clerk David A. Olson.

Organizers of a voter referendum to block Northland Investment Corp.’s mixed-use development in Newton Upper Falls have gathered enough signatures to compel the City Council to either rescind zoning approval for the project or schedule a special election to decide its fate.

Supporters view Northland’s plan as an opportunity for new affordable housing and commercial growth in the city. Critics — including the citizens group RightSize Newton, which is organizing the referendum — question the scope of the project and worry about its potential impact on local neighborhoods.

After the City Council approved a special permit and zoning changes for Northland’s project in early December, RightSize Newton spent the next few weeks gathering signatures supporting the referendum and turned them over to the City Clerk’s office Dec. 20.

Olson said his office already has certified more than 3,000 signatures — enough for a successful petition to the City Council. He expected to finish certifying petition signatures by the end of the week, he said.

Once that process is done, voters will have two days to contest those signatures, and any challenges will be reviewed by the city Election Commission, he said.

The referendum petition requires the City Council to vote to rescind its approval of the zoning changes needed for Northland’s project to move forward. Support from two-thirds of the council’s 24 members would be needed to pull the plug on Northland’s zoning changes.

If councilors decline to do so, they must set a date for an election for voters to decide the matter.

Council President Susan Albright, who supported the Northland project, said she will be asking councilors to begin deliberations on the Northland referendum next week.

“I am sad that this has come to a referendum as this is not a good way to govern a city,” Albright said in an e-mail Thursday.

The council will have to take two votes — the first would be on whether to rescind its approval of Northland’s zoning, she said. If the council doesn’t change its vote, it will have to decide on a date for the special election.

Albright said one option would be to schedule a Northland special election on March 3, which would coincide with the presidential primary.

“In order not to rule out March 3 by inaction, we will begin the discussion immediately in order to give the Clerk enough time to plan for that early date should that be the outcome of the vote,” Albright said. “However, all the options will be on the table.”

The council also could time the Northland vote with the next municipal election in November 2021, or set a special election within 120 days, Olson said.

The council votes came after more than a year of negotiations with the developer, which agreed to a traffic management plan, a shuttle to the Newton Highlands MBTA stop, plus $1.5 million toward work at the Countryside Elementary School, among other improvements. Ten acres of the property would be reserved as open space.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who supports the Northland development, highlighted the project’s amenities in a statement last month. Aside from the opportunities to create more housing and commercial space in project designed to meet strict environmental standards, the developer has pledged millions to fund local improvements, she said.

The project also would come just as the state’s transportation department is about to spend $30.5 million on rebuilding Needham Street and Highland Avenue, she said.

“If this gets to a ballot, I hope you will join me in voting ‘yes’ to allow this project to be built,” Fuller said.

If voters rescind those zoning changes, though, Fuller warned that Northland could come back with a development under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law.

Such a project could have up to 646 units, Fuller said, but “most likely with fewer of the positive elements of the currently approved project.” It would also not be subject to zoning restrictions on height and density, she said.

The referendum is the latest sign of how divided Newton residents have become over the issue of development, and closely follows a fall municipal election for the City Council where candidates received endorsements based on their views of housing and growth in the city.

The City Council that meets Jan. 8 will be different from the board that approved Northland’s project.

In December, the City Council in separate votes approved a special permit and zoning changes needed for Northland’s project to move forward. Both had the same results — 17 councilors in favor, and seven councilors opposed — Lisle Baker, Allan Ciccone Jr., Leonard Gentile, David Kalis, Emily Norton, Christopher Markiewicz, and Greg Schwartz.

Last fall, city voters replaced James Cote, who supported the Northland project, with Ward 3 Councilor-at-large Pamela Wright. Schwartz lost reelection against Ward 6 Councilor-at-large Alicia Bowman.

Three local ward councilors who also voted for Northland — Ward 3’s Barbara Brousal-Glaser, John Rice in Ward 5, and Cheryl Lappin in Ward 8 — didn’t seek reelection. Voters in those wards picked Julia Malakie to succeed Brousal-Glaser; Bill Humphrey to take over for Rice; and Holly Ryan to succeed Lappin.

RightSize Newton had endorsed newcomers Malakie and Wright in contested council races, while Engine 6, a pro-housing group that supports Northland, endorsed Bowman and Humphrey.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.