“Mama Beasts was actually the name for a team of my mom friends who did a 5K obstacle course together before I started the classes,” said the certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. “We carpooled in a minivan, crushed the race — one Mama won the whole thing — and were home to put babies and kids to bed. The name and energy stuck.”

“I felt if I could elevate the idea of ‘stroller fitness’ and working out with your baby to be progressive and challenging, but also welcoming and safe for all fitness levels, then we could create a truly special and empowering place for women,” said Hemphill, 38, who now has three boys.

Six years ago, Antoinette Hemphill was married with two young boys, and feeling a little overwhelmed with her new reality as a stay-at-home mom. Her response was to launch a fitness program, dubbed Mama Beasts.

Today, Mama Beasts hosts 13 hourlong workout classes each week during the winter in West Roxbury, Canton, Hanover, and Norfolk. In the spring, classes are held outdoors, with roughly 20 sessions a week in West Roxbury, Brookline, Milton, Walpole, and Hanover. There are two types of classes: Mama Beasts, with children, and Quiet Beasts, for women only.

Advertisement

“We also do team, partner, and mileage challenges,” said Hemphill. “We also offer an online personal training program — the Mama Beasts’ Metamorphosis — for moms who can’t make it to class or have specific goals they want to work on.”

Milton’s Elizabeth D’Ascensao, a mother of two, started attending Mama Beasts classes after leaving a traditional office job and while pregnant with her youngest.

“These significant transitions left me craving both community and routine,” said D’Ascensao. “Mama Beasts quickly became a new home of sorts for me and my daughter, who was 1½ at the time. The workouts continue to be challenging, motivating, and exciting, but it really is the community that keeps me coming back.”

Advertisement

Medfield’s Katharine Schipani, a genetic counselor who is currently a full-time mom, said Mama Beasts “was a convenient way to get back in shape without the stress of finding child care, but I got so much more than I initially hoped for.”

“It offers me not only a workout, but playmates for my children, and acquaintances that grew into confidants that grew into some of my closest friends,” said Schipani, 34. “You can tell that the other mothers are clearly a support for one another during an isolating and stressful season of life.”

Jackie Benevides, a 34-year-old teacher from Roslindale, said Mama Beasts has another unexpected benefit — inspiring youngsters to exercise.

“I love seeing 1- and 2-year-olds do squats, burpees, and bicep curls with the resistance band,” she said. “My 2½-year-old spontaneously breaks out into burpees all the time at home.”

Hemphill acknowledged that winter presents an added challenge.

“You have to find something you enjoy, or at least people you enjoy doing it with,” she said. “We do a partner challenge every January, and it’s amazing how much you will show up for other people when they are counting on you.

“When you are stuck in the house with kids on a long winter day, knowing you have a tribe of Mamas ready to sweat with you and break up the day can be a game changer,” said Hemphill. “Motivation comes and goes. But a habit and routine you really enjoy, that stands the test of winter.”

Advertisement

For details, visit MamaBeasts.com.

Correspondent Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.