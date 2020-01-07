Bedford officials have made it easier for residents and local businesses to sign up for its CodeRed emergency notification system.
The town recently adopted the “text to enroll” feature of the system, which allows community members to register for CodeRed directly through their mobile devices. Officials are hoping easing the process of enrolling will spur more people to take advantage of the service.
Through its use of OnSolve’s CodeRed system, the town is able to send community-wide alerts regarding such public safety and health incidents as storms, missing persons, criminal activity, fires, utility outages, and traffic tie-ups.
Residents can opt to receive messages through calls to landlines or cellphones, text messages, or e-mail. Up to now, residents had to sign up on the town’s CodeRed website. Now they can also use their mobile devices to sign up.
To enroll on a mobile device, text BEDFORDALERTS to 99411, which will provide a direct link to the enrollment form. To enroll online, visit the Bedford-specific CodeRED webpage, accessible through a link on the town’s website, www.bedfordma.gov.
“The CodeRED notification system is very easy to use, and we encourage all residents in Bedford to take advantage of it so they can stay informed when an emergency occurs,” Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said in a statement. “With people relying so heavily on their cellphones these days, having important alerts delivered directly to mobile devices allows us to reach a significant percentage of our residents in an instant.”
