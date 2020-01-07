Bedford officials have made it easier for residents and local businesses to sign up for its CodeRed emergency notification system.

The town recently adopted the “text to enroll” feature of the system, which allows community members to register for CodeRed directly through their mobile devices. Officials are hoping easing the process of enrolling will spur more people to take advantage of the service.

Through its use of OnSolve’s CodeRed system, the town is able to send community-wide alerts regarding such public safety and health incidents as storms, missing persons, criminal activity, fires, utility outages, and traffic tie-ups.