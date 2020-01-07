Students and staff at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles on campus as a result of a new grant.

The state Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded Essex Tech $28,700 through its Electric Vehicle Incentive program. The grant will fully fund the installation of eight electric vehicle charging ports.

In addition to providing members of the school community and visitors a convenient way to power their electric vehicles, the stations will be incorporated into the curriculum of the school’s automotive and transportation programs, officials said.