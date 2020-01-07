Firefighters in Methuen are getting some added protection from exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals due to a pair of new state grant awards.

The Executive Office of Public Safety is providing the Fire Department with $4,800 to purchase 25 hoods and 50 pairs of gloves for personal protection during firefighting operations, according to Fire Chief Tim Sheehy.

The funding comes from a state grant program intended to provide firefighters with more advanced gear that can reduce the amount of cancer-causing chemicals they come into contact with during their work.