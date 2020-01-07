Firefighters in Methuen are getting some added protection from exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals due to a pair of new state grant awards.
The Executive Office of Public Safety is providing the Fire Department with $4,800 to purchase 25 hoods and 50 pairs of gloves for personal protection during firefighting operations, according to Fire Chief Tim Sheehy.
The funding comes from a state grant program intended to provide firefighters with more advanced gear that can reduce the amount of cancer-causing chemicals they come into contact with during their work.
The department will also receive $6,416 through a separate grant program to purchase a modern gear-washing machine that can clean contaminants from gear after it has been used in an emergency.
Methuen was among a number of departments selected recently to receive grants from the two programs.
“We now know that the risk of occupational cancers is amongst the greatest threats faced by modern firefighters,’’ State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement. “Providing firefighters with new gear to wear and establishing regular and effective gear-washing programs are two of the most valuable actions we can take to reduce future cancer diagnosis.”
