The Wakefield Estate in Milton will illuminate some of its signature trees with spotlights — and build a bonfire in its front garden — for the annual Winterfire celebration on Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The family-friendly, free public event has been a January feature of the nonprofit estate for the past seven or eight years as a way to get people outside in the winter, according to executive director Mark Smith.

“We roast hot dogs and have hot chocolate, and point spotlights straight up a number of our big old trees, so [they’re] lit up against the night sky,” he said.