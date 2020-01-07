The Wakefield Estate in Milton will illuminate some of its signature trees with spotlights — and build a bonfire in its front garden — for the annual Winterfire celebration on Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family-friendly, free public event has been a January feature of the nonprofit estate for the past seven or eight years as a way to get people outside in the winter, according to executive director Mark Smith.
“We roast hot dogs and have hot chocolate, and point spotlights straight up a number of our big old trees, so [they’re] lit up against the night sky,” he said.
Smith said between 15 and 45 people have attended in the past. While RSVPs are not required, they’re appreciated, by calling 617-333-0924, so there will be enough marshmallows and hot dogs, he said.
The 22-acre Wakefield Estate is located at 1465 Brush Hill Road. Mary May “Polly’’ Binney Wakefield left the property in 2004 to a trust charged with using it to promote “life-long participatory learning.”
