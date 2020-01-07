Logan Marks has fulfilled the promise he made to his father before he died of brain cancer in September of 2019, replacing 260 feet of rusty chain link fence at Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield here Joel Marks is buried.

“I am thrilled to announce that the new fence has been installed!” Logan Marks wrote on his fund-raising webpage in late December. “It would never have been possible without your generous help and support.

“I know my Dad is proud and grateful, as is everyone else who is at the cemetery. Thank you again — it means more than you know.”