Logan Marks has fulfilled the promise he made to his father before he died of brain cancer in September of 2019, replacing 260 feet of rusty chain link fence at Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield here Joel Marks is buried.
“I am thrilled to announce that the new fence has been installed!” Logan Marks wrote on his fund-raising webpage in late December. “It would never have been possible without your generous help and support.
“I know my Dad is proud and grateful, as is everyone else who is at the cemetery. Thank you again — it means more than you know.”
Advertisement
Spring Brook is the largest cemetery in Mansfield, with 3,400 plots and a new 24-niche columbarium. The private, nondenominational cemetery has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.
Marks, an actor, said his family chose the cemetery because it was in their hometown and full of history and beautiful old trees. Spring Brook just needed some help replacing the rusty fencing, he said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.