Somerville residents have an opportunity to learn more about global climate change and the city’s efforts to help combat the crisis. The city is seeking a new round of “Climate Forward Ambassadors” for this winter and spring.

The city’s Office of Sustainability and Environment last year initiated the ambassador program as a way of educating residents about climate change and bolstering Somerville’s ability to respond locally to the issue.

Selected ambassadors undergo four months of education about climate change provided by the staff of the Office of Sustainability and Environment, with the hope that those who graduate will then become actively involved in climate issues in the community.