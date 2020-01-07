Somerville residents have an opportunity to learn more about global climate change and the city’s efforts to help combat the crisis. The city is seeking a new round of “Climate Forward Ambassadors” for this winter and spring.
The city’s Office of Sustainability and Environment last year initiated the ambassador program as a way of educating residents about climate change and bolstering Somerville’s ability to respond locally to the issue.
Selected ambassadors undergo four months of education about climate change provided by the staff of the Office of Sustainability and Environment, with the hope that those who graduate will then become actively involved in climate issues in the community.
Advertisement
Twenty residents were selected in the initial year. The city has now decided to continue the program and to expand it by training 30 new ambassadors this year.
Those interested are asked to apply by Friday, Jan. 17. Selected ambassadors will meet with Office of Sustainability and Environment staff five times from February through May.
Each evening will include a presentation and group discussion on a specific topic related to climate change and the city’s response to it. The program will conclude on a separate night with a public celebration where each ambassador will briefly share topics and projects of his or her choosing.
Ambassadors do not need any prior knowledge about climate change to participate. For more information, or to apply, go to www.somervillema.gov/cfa.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.