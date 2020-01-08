Reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Jan. 20 in Plymouth with a hot breakfast and music by African drummer David Kaipu and members of the Mercy Chapel Praise Team. The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast & Unity Celebration takes place at Plymouth South High School, 490 Long Pond Road. The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. in the cafeteria, followed by the program from 9 to 10:30. Tickets for the breakfast are $12 and must be purchased in advance by Jan. 9; children 5 and younger are free. After the event, head to Bethel AME Church, 6 Sever St., at 11 a.m. for its annual service in remembrance of King led by the Rev. Barbara Simmons. For more information please visit tinyurl.com/MLK2019bf .

The Carver Public Library is hosting a black light glow party on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the large meeting room at 2 Meadowbrook Way. Wear your neon brights and whites and dance out in color. Register for the party while in the library or by calling the Children’s Room (508-866-3415, ext. 107). For more information, visit carverpl.org.

NORTH

The Cabot in Beverly will hold a fund-raising benefit and concert on Jan. 23 with Grammy winner Patti Austin. The event will kick off the theater’s 100th anniversary celebration and is hosted by SV Design, Over My Shoulder Foundation, and Northshore Magazine. VIP tickets can be purchased online for $100 at thecabot.org/cabot100events and include premium orchestra seating for Austin’s performance along with an invite to the pre-performance party. Performance only tickets starting at $50 are available online at thecabot.org or at The Cabot box office. The pre-performance party will begin at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

David Larson, a science and education coordinator at Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats, will give a presentation on birds in coastal Argentina on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center is located at 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport. The event is open to the public and free for Mass Audubon members. The nonmember fee is $4 and pre-registration is not required. Called “Birding Argentina instead of Antarctica,” the event will run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.massaudubon.org/joppaflats.

WEST

Cultivate your garden in the middle of winter with the help of Massachusetts Horticultural Society. Learn how to landscape with emphasis on texture, color, and mass plantings in classes held at Mass Hort’s The Gardens at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $145 for members, $185 for nonmembers. For registration and more information, visit masshort.org/upcoming-classes/.

On Jan. 23, visit the Sudbury Senior Center for jazz, moving images, and vintage photography. Peter Gerler’s “Jazz Jumps” will offer six songs as played by both a century-old band and a 21st-century band, with historical commentary. The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. To register contact the Senior Center at 978-443-3055 or e-mail senior@sudbury.ma.us.

