Olivieri, a 5-foot-2 guard who went on to serve as basketball team captain at both Fontbonne and Wheaton College, made 18 of 20 free throws in the final. She was runner-up her junior year with a 16-of-20 finish.

Practice made near-perfect for Rebecca Olivieri, who as a sophomore in 2012, won the state girls’ high school free-throw shooting contest at TD Garden.

She practiced her technique at Andrews Park in Milton, her hometown, taking 100 free throws each session while her mother, Alyse, kept a log of her progress.

Her work paid off — Olivieri shot over 90 percent from the line in high school and 96 percent (54 of 56) her senior season at Wheaton.

“It was repetition, repetition, repetition, and staying consistent and comfortable,’’ recalled Olivieri, a 2018 Wheaton graduate who is in her second year as a PhD candidate in physical therapy at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

After graduating from Wheaton, she started a private personal training business through Instagram (@barbell_bex).

“Fitness and motivating people to have a healthy lifestyle are important to me,’’ said the 24-year-old Olivieri, who is also an instructor in kickboxing and high-intensity training, and a member of a CrossFit group.

A second baseman on Fontbonne’s softball team, Olivieri was a two-time recipient of the school’s Coach’s Award and a Catholic Conference All-Tournament selection for softball and basketball.

She was the point guard on three Fontbonne teams that advanced to the South sectional tournament.

Her sophomore year, Olivieri took a late-game charge from a much taller opponent and then fed Ducks’ star Jen Gemma for the basket that sealed an upset win over Oliver Ames in the tournament.

Her mother, a former three-sport athlete at Fontbonne, played second base on the Boston College softball team.

Olivieri and her sister, Jessica, were coached by their mother and father, Kevin, in Milton youth softball and basketball.

“My passion for athletics,’’ Olivieri said, “has transitioned to helping others reach their health and fitness goals.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.