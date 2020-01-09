The Noble & Greenough grad tallied a hat trick and added an assist for the Colby women’s hockey team in an 11-3 win over Plymouth State. Dupre has five goals and four assists this season to pace the NESCAC-leading Mules (7-1-1, 4-0 NESCAC).

Jalen Echevarria

PEABODY

A 5-foot-9 freshman basketball guard at Endicott, the St. Mary’s of Lynn grad is a three-time Rookie of the Week in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Averaging 15.4 points per game for the 9-4 Gulls, he tallied 36 points on 11-for-21 shooting in wins over Williams (88-85) and Clark (94-71).

KYLE PADMORE

MILTON

Advertisement

A senior wing on the Trinity men’s basketball team, the Beaver Country Day grad averaged 15.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists in double-figure wins over Anna Maria, Eastern Connecticut, and Regis. His 22 points powered the Bantams (9-4) past ECSU for the Trinity Invitational title.