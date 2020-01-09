ACTON Tomoko Iwamoto & 440 Gypsy Jazz celebrate the release of their newest CD with a performance on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Door Kitchen, 251 Arlington St., West Acton. The tunes are inspired by the gypsy jazz tradition of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli and the fusing of music styles from around the world. Orange Door Kitchen is a credit-card-only venue serving wine, nonalcoholic beverages, and snacks. Tickets are $12 online; $15 at the door. For tickets or more information, go to www.fugitiveproductions.com.

ARLINGTON The Halalisa Singers present “Up to the Mountain,” a concert in honor of Martin Luther King Day featuring gospel music, spirituals, and other songs from Chile, Africa, Japan, and beyond on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. at First Parish Arlington, 630 Massachusetts Ave. Admission is $20. For information and tickets call 781-648-5579 or visit www.halalisa.org .

LEXINGTON The Lexington Pops Chorus presents its winter concert, “Do You Hear the People Sing?” on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Hancock Church, 1912 Mass. Ave. The concert features Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.” Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $17 in advance online. For more information, go to www.LexingtonPopsChorus.org or call 781-365-0576.