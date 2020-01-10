An incident involving a flying mouse (and no, this wasn’t Mighty Mouse) was reported in Burlington recently. At 11:22 a.m. Dec. 7, a resident on Sandy Brook Road reported that a neighbor had “tossed a computer mouse onto their property,” according to the log entry. The caller wanted to discuss the incident with an officer. Police determined that a verbal dispute between a girlfriend and boyfriend had “resulted in a computer mouse being thrown” and “subsequently landing in the neighbor’s yard.” Police spoke to those involved.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

FLYING ICE

At 5:15 p.m. Dec. 23, Walpole police received a 911 call from a woman on Beech Street who reported that someone threw a cup of ice at her house. According to the log entry, there was no damage to her home and police were going to take a report on the incident.

TEMPERS FLARE AT THE MALL

The shopping mall can be a hectic place during the busy holiday season. It can get crowded, and tensions can run high. Such was the case at the Burlington Mall on Dec. 16, when police responded after “two elderly males assaulted each other over a chair” they wanted to sit in, according to the police log. The heated exchange between the two men was reported at 2:07 p.m. Police reported that the both combatants declined medical attention and neither wished to seek charges.

HOME DELIVERY ISN’T PERFECT

At 12:18 p.m. Dec. 23, police were called to quell a disturbance on Red Acre Road in Stow after an Amazon driver allegedly drove on someone’s lawn and caused damage to it. According to the log entry, the driver and homeowner were arguing about insurance information. Police arrived at the scene and made sure they exchanged the necessary information.

SOLDIER OF FORTUNE

At 11:19 a.m. Dec. 10, Watertown police heard from a woman who said she’d been scammed by someone she befriended on Facebook, according to Police Chief Michael Lawn. The woman told police that back in February she’d accepted a friend request from a man who said he was serving overseas in the Army. She spent the next 10 months corresponding with the self-described soldier, who said he wanted to marry her. He also asked her to send him money every now and then, and promised to pay her back. Over time, the amount of money she wired to him added up. When the total reached $9,900, and he asked for more, she said no. And that’s when their once-blissful online relationship took a turn, and the so-called soldier threatened to have her arrested. Realizing that she’d been had, the woman contacted her bank, closed her account, and reported the scam to the Police Department.

FRIGHTENING FOOTPRINTS

At 12:21 p.m. Dec. 3, West Bridgewater police received a call from a woman who said that someone had just tried to break into her house. According to the police log entry, she was unable to provide a description of the perpetrator. The officer who responded to the call reported that she “in fact never saw anybody or any vehicle but assumed after seeing footprints in the snow that someone had attempted to break in.” Police determined the footprints were most likely created by her husband, who left for work just prior to the call.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.