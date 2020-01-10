LYNN Rubbish to Runway begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, followed by a fashion show at 7 p.m. featuring 23 dresses made of recycled and upcycled materials. In addition, one dozen others will be displayed on dress forms, along with artists’ sketches on view at GALA, 25 Exchange St. General admission costs $25 and VIP tickets are available for $50, with a portion benefiting Long Way Home. For more information, visit galleriesatlynnarts.org .

HAVERHILL Temple Emanu-El hosts its annual Shabbat service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., at 514 Main St. Presented in partnership with the Calvary Baptist Church of Haverhill with participation by the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association and Bradford Christian Academy Upper School Choir, the joyful musical celebration of freedom and faith will be followed by a social hour which is open to the community. For more information, call 978-373-3861 or visit templeemanu-el.org .

NEWBURYPORT Are you concerned about the environment, but not sure what to do about it? In a series of four sessions, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a segment of the environmental film “Tomorrow” will be screened exploring climate change topics of agriculture, economics, energy, and education, respectively. Meet in the visitor center of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike. The event is free, with no registration required. For more information, call 978-572-5615 or visit fws.gov/refuge/parker_river.

READING Time and talent are needed to create fiber crafts for local charities. The Cozy Project welcomes all levels of knitters and crocheters every second and fourth Monday, including Jan. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave. Bring your own needles and yarn, or use library materials. Open to adults and teens in Grade 6 and older. For more information, call 781-944-0840 or visit readingpl.org.

