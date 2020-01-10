MILTON Milton Community Concerts will present a benefit concert by the male vocal chamber ensemble Renaissance Men, with a guest appearance by the female Ensemble Lyrae, to support the National Alliance for Mental Illness. The program of early music, American folk songs, popular music, and premieres of living composers will take place at First Parish of Milton, 535 Canton Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information see www.miltoncommunityconcerts.com.

NORWELL Church Hill Coffeehouse will host the acoustic duo Crowes Pasture, comprised of Monique Byrne and Andy Rogovin, who perform old-time and bluegrass music drawing on the work of artists such as Gillian Welch and Johnny and June Carter Cash. The coffeehouse concert will take place at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., on Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Desserts and coffee will be for sale. For more information see www.chumcnorwell.org.