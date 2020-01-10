MILTON Milton Community Concerts will present a benefit concert by the male vocal chamber ensemble Renaissance Men, with a guest appearance by the female Ensemble Lyrae, to support the National Alliance for Mental Illness. The program of early music, American folk songs, popular music, and premieres of living composers will take place at First Parish of Milton, 535 Canton Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information see www.miltoncommunityconcerts.com.
NORWELL Church Hill Coffeehouse will host the acoustic duo Crowes Pasture, comprised of Monique Byrne and Andy Rogovin, who perform old-time and bluegrass music drawing on the work of artists such as Gillian Welch and Johnny and June Carter Cash. The coffeehouse concert will take place at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., on Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Desserts and coffee will be for sale. For more information see www.chumcnorwell.org.
BROCKTON “Midday Music” at Christ Congregational Church will present organist Leonardo Ciampa on the church’s Austin Organ, presenting works by Bach, Brahms, Liszt, and his own arrangements of traditional tunes. The performance will take place at the church, 1350 Pleasant St., on Wednesday, Jan 15, beginning at 12:15 p.m. It’s free. For more information call the church at 508-586-3022.
DUXBURY Traditional singer-songwriter Chuck Williams performs folk music that draws on the “rural poetry” of the forests, roads, farmlands, and prairie. Williams and opener CiCi Eberle will perform at the South Shore Folk Music Club, held at First Parish Duxbury, 842 Tremont St., on Saturday, Jan 18, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program also includes time for four open mike performers. Tickets are $10; $9 for club members. Advance tickets are available at www.southshorefolkmusicclub.org/event-3528403.
