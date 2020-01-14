Acton is inviting residents to discuss the town’s housing needs and how to address them.
The town is holding a public forum on Jan. 30 as part of the process of updating its housing production plan. The meeting, open to all, will be held at 7 p.m. in room 204 of Town Hall.
A housing production plan outlines how a community intends to meet its housing needs, including the requirement set under the state law Chapter 40B that 10 percent of its housing stock be affordable.
Cities and towns below the 10 percent threshold that have a state-approved plan and meet their affordable housing production goals gain the power to control Chapter 40B development in the same way communities that meet the 10 percent requirement can. Currently, 7.7 percent of Acton’s housing is affordable, according to the latest state figures.
The Jan. 30 meeting will include a presentation on a recently completed housing survey and needs assessment conducted for the town, and offer residents a chance to provide their ideas.
“We encourage residents and other community members to attend this public forum,” Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said in a statement. “It will be a chance to have an important discussion about future housing needs in Acton.”
