Acton is inviting residents to discuss the town’s housing needs and how to address them.

The town is holding a public forum on Jan. 30 as part of the process of updating its housing production plan. The meeting, open to all, will be held at 7 p.m. in room 204 of Town Hall.

A housing production plan outlines how a community intends to meet its housing needs, including the requirement set under the state law Chapter 40B that 10 percent of its housing stock be affordable.