She will also be involved in efforts to promote racial equity that the town plans to initiate over the next year in partnership with the National League of Cities’ REAL (Race, Equity and Leadership) Initiative as well as the Government Alliance on Racial Equity, a nationwide organization.

In her new job, which was created recently through funding appropriated by Town Meeting last spring, Harvey will coordinate the work of Arlington’s Disability Commission, its Human Rights Commission, and its Rainbow Commission.

Arlington recently named its first diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, selecting Jillian Harvey for the position.

A Framingham native, Harvey has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a master’s degree in public affairs from Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

While pursuing her master’s degree at Brown, Harvey focused on US public policy and assisted in advancing the Watson Institute’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to pursuing her master’s degree, Harvey worked in the Autism Spectrum Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and as a youth leader at the Brookline Teen Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jillian to our team,” Christine Bongiorno, Arlington’s director of health and human services, said in a statement. “Her broad range of experiences makes her a great fit for this position, and we are excited to engage with residents as we work to support and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Arlington.”

