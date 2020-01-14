Beverly will be able to enhance its recycling program with the help of new state funding.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded the city a $30,000 grant through its Recycling Dividends program, which helps municipalities maximize their recycling, composting, and waste reduction programs.

City officials are evaluating how best to make use of the grant funds and expect to have a plan in place within the next few months, according to Catherine E. Barrett, the city’s grants director.