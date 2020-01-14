Beverly will be able to enhance its recycling program with the help of new state funding.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded the city a $30,000 grant through its Recycling Dividends program, which helps municipalities maximize their recycling, composting, and waste reduction programs.
City officials are evaluating how best to make use of the grant funds and expect to have a plan in place within the next few months, according to Catherine E. Barrett, the city’s grants director.
Communities awarded Recycling Dividends grants are required to use them for such expenditures as new recycling bins, public outreach campaigns, collection of hard-to-recycle items, and the establishment of recycling programs in schools, municipal buildings, and other public spaces.
Beverly received a previous $31,500 grant through the same program last year. Some of the funds were used by the city to purchase reusable shopping bags that were distributed free of charge to residents at local grocery stores.
The distribution was intended to help residents transition to using reusable bags after the city’s ban on plastic bags took effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
