Area residents have an opportunity to learn more about the state’s plans to install mile-based exit signs on major highways to replace the existing signs.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on the plan on Thursday, Jan.23, at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s reception room at Lowell City Hall.

The session, open to all, is the latest in an ongoing series of public meetings the state is holding to inform residents, business leaders, tourist attraction operators, and other members of the public about the pending changes.