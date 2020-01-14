For the past 3½ years, volunteer stylists have been giving haircuts to homeless men and women in Plymouth on the second Sunday of every month — with the next session set for Feb. 9.

The haircuts take place at St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 10 Memorial Drive, starting at 1 p.m. and usually ending at 3 p.m.

Jeanne Hunter-McCartin, who started the program, said she got the idea after seeing a homeless man with shaggy hair in downtown Plymouth one very hot day. “It was a heat wave, and his hair was down to his shoulders, and I thought, ‘He must be so hot, I’ve got to do something to help him,’ ” she said.