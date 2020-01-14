For the past 3½ years, volunteer stylists have been giving haircuts to homeless men and women in Plymouth on the second Sunday of every month — with the next session set for Feb. 9.
The haircuts take place at St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 10 Memorial Drive, starting at 1 p.m. and usually ending at 3 p.m.
Jeanne Hunter-McCartin, who started the program, said she got the idea after seeing a homeless man with shaggy hair in downtown Plymouth one very hot day. “It was a heat wave, and his hair was down to his shoulders, and I thought, ‘He must be so hot, I’ve got to do something to help him,’ ” she said.
Hunter-McCartin doesn’t cut hair herself, so she went to a local hair salon to ask for help. Three hair stylists — who have since opened their own business, Three Broke Girls in North Plymouth — jumped right in and have been volunteering ever since. “One girl did 15 haircuts in one day,” Hunter-McCartin said in awe.
Hunter-McCartin said she feels special empathy for the homeless because she came close to being homeless herself after she became physically disabled and lost her condominium. “I know the fear of [thinking] ‘what am I going to do? How am I going to handle it?’ So, I do what I can” to help, she said.
Hunter-McCartin also distributes free socks and long johns to the homeless. More information is available at her Facebook page, Missions of Love from the Heart. Hairstylists interested in volunteering their skills can call her at 781-336-6737.
