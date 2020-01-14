Scituate School Superintendent Ron Griffin is leaving at the end of the school year.
Griffin announced in December that he would not ask to renew his three-year contract when it expires in July.
Griffin came to Scituate in July 2017 from Foxborough Regional Charter School, where he had been deputy director for eight years. Prior to that he was district science director for the Taunton Public Schools.
Griffin is one of four finalists for the Bourne public schools’ superintendent position.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.