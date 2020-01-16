The Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association plans to pack 50,000 meals for local food pantries and homeless shelters on Monday, Jan. 20, the national Martin Luther King Day of Service.
About 400 people already have signed up to help pack the meals at St. John the Evangelist church, 172 Main St., Hingham, but more volunteers are always welcome, according to the Rev. Matthew Martin, an event organizer.
“Every volunteer will feed 160 people in an hour,” he said.
He said the meals cost 30 cents a serving, and donations to help pay for the food are welcome at give.classy.org/mlkday3.
Martin, a Lutheran minister living in Marshfield, is New England regional manager at The Outreach Program. He said that, as of December 2019, the group had fed 2 million hungry people on the South Shore and 31 million in New England.
