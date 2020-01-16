The Hingham Hull Religious Leaders Association plans to pack 50,000 meals for local food pantries and homeless shelters on Monday, Jan. 20, the national Martin Luther King Day of Service.

About 400 people already have signed up to help pack the meals at St. John the Evangelist church, 172 Main St., Hingham, but more volunteers are always welcome, according to the Rev. Matthew Martin, an event organizer.

“Every volunteer will feed 160 people in an hour,” he said.