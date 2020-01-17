Visit the Northborough Free Library for Music Mashup, a fun and interactive music and movement program for children ages 2 through 5. The program will be held in the library meeting room at 34 Main St. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children will be encouraged to use instruments, scarves, and other props while reading, dancing, and just having fun! Registration is not necessary. Visit www.northboroughlibrary.org for more information and more fun child-friendly activities.

The Wellesley Green Collaborative is hosting an educational event on how sustainable buildings can help the town address climate change. The event takes place Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Wakelin Room of the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

NORTH

Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab forensic scientist Paul Zambella will host “Crime Lab Case Files” on Feb. 1 at the Boxford Town Library, 7A Spofford Road. Zambella will discuss his most infamous cases with a focus on forensic evidence and how it provides crucial information that leads to convictions. The presentation will run from 1 to 3 p.m. To register or for more information, visit www.boxfordlibrary.org.

The Woods at Merrimack Retirement Community in Methuen will host a job fair on Jan. 29 to fill about 20 full-time and part-time positions including concierges, housekeepers, and kitchen staff. The resort-style independent senior living community is scheduled to open in February. The job fair will be held at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, from 4 to 7 p.m. To learn more about available positions visit www.sunshineretirementliving.com/careers.

Join the Lappin Foundation, Holocaust Legacy Foundation, and Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody for the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. This free event will be held at 7 p.m. in Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and to honor the memory of those who died in the Holocaust. Reservations are requested to Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or 978-740-4431. Walk-ins are also welcome.

SOUTH

Play a part in the retelling of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Massasoit Community College’s Brockton campus is holding auditions for all students from local colleges on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. This new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman will open early April. Prepare a one-minute dramatic monologue and go to the Fine Arts Building, Large Theatre, 1 Massasoit Blvd. For more information on auditions and rehearsals, visit www.massasoit.edu/theatre/auditions.

The Mansfield Democratic Town Committee starts off the election year with its first meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the IBEW Local 104 Union Hall, 900 South Main St. Guest speakers include Jesse Mermell, a candidate for Congress, and Mike Lake, representing Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. For more information, visit www.mansfielddems.org.

