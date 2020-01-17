Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Dec. 30, a hen was found on North Street in Norfolk. Hilary Cohen, Norfolk’s animal control officer, posted a photo of the wayward chicken on Facebook in the hope that someone would recognize the bird. “She’s in the ‘clink’ but she’s not singing like a canary about where she lives,” Cohen wrote. “If you’re missing this sweet girl please call my office. She’s providing a lot of entertainment for my horses as they’re pretty sure she’s a pterodactyl.” Cohen reported that the hen’s owner was located the following day, and the hen, whose name is Dominique (she’s also a Dominique chicken), went back home.

A LITTLE TOO MUCH HOLIDAY CHEER?

At 9:16 a.m. Christmas morning, Bridgewater police received a 911 call about a vehicle being driven erratically. The caller said the man behind the wheel was wearing a Santa suit. Police located it and placed the driver under arrest on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor, according to a tweet by police.

UNPLEASANT DISCOVERY ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

At 7:11 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Bridgewater police received a report that someone threw a bag from a car that had “a strong odor consistent with a dead animal,” according to a tweet by police. A cruiser was dispatched to the scene and an officer checked out the bag and its contents — and determined it was just a wet towel.

FORGOT HIS COOLER

At noon on Dec. 23, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in East Wareham. Police were told that an unknown man had been seen on the back porch of the home, and when he fled, he left behind a cooler. But he wasn’t using this cooler to carry his lunch — he was using it as a makeshift gun case. When Officer Steve Joy arrived at the home, he retrieved a loaded .32 caliber revolver that was inside the cooler. And when the man came back to fetch the cooler, Joy promptly placed him under arrest. According to a police press release, the 26-year-old was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

YET ANOTHER MISPLACED COOLER

At 3:59 p.m. Nov. 11, Melrose police received a call from someone who had spotted a cooler at the Oak Grove MBTA station in Malden. But this wasn’t just any cooler. According to the police log entry, it was labeled “Specimen Collection” and there were vials inside of it. Malden and MBTA police were notified of the odd find, and T officers took possession of the cooler.

FLUSHING MONEY DOWN THE TOILET (LITERALLY)

At 12:27 a.m. Nov. 23, a man was arrested and charged with being disorderly at Barrett’s Alehouse in Bridgewater. Sergeant Thomas LaGrasta said the man continued his bad behavior when he got to the police station and “thought it would be a good idea to flush about $150 down the cellblock toilet.” The toilet got plugged up and a cleaning company had to be called in. By 1 a.m. the man faced an additional charge of vandalism for clogging up the toilet with the cash. Since he was unable to make bail, he was sent to the House of Correction, police tweeted.

