The Worcester State freshman recorded three top-5 finishes at the Reggie Poyau Invitational held at Brandeis, placing third in the 200, along with fifth in both the triple jump and 60 meters. A criminal justice major, he was the MASCAC Athlete and Rookie of the Week.

JARED MARSHALL

GLOUCESTER

A senior at Southern Maine, Marshall clocked a 8.26 second finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Reggie Poyau Invite, the eighth-fastest time in NCAA Division 3 this season. A two-time Little East Athlete of the Week, he is the conference’s reigning Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

ALEX ZAFONTE

CONCORD

Backstopping the Bowdoin men’s hockey team (7-5) to its first weekend sweep of the season, the junior goalie stopped 72 of 73 shots in wins over Hamilton (2-1) and Amherst (5-0). The St. Sebastian’s grad has compiled a 2.75 goals against average in 11 starts.