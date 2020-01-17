DANVERS The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers resumes its monthly genealogy series on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m., when software instructor and professional genealogist Seema Kenney discusses using DNA results in genealogy searches. Register at 978-774-0554 or danverslibrary.org .

BEVERLY Grammy Award winner Patti Austin is donating her time for a fund-raising concert on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the Cabot, 286 Cabot St. Presented by SV Design, Over My Shoulder Foundation, and Northshore Magazine, the event launches the theater’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration while benefiting the Cabot 100 capital campaign, which aims to raise $6.8 million to complete renovations begun five years ago. For tickets, including a VIP package, visit thecabot.org .

LOWELL Who hasn’t wanted to start over? Now you can see the scene played out on stage, as Merrimack Repertory Theatre presents Audrey Cefaly’s “Maytag Virgin.” The sweet, Southern romance runs through Sunday, Feb. 2, at 50 East Merrimack St. For tickets, which range from $24 to $66, call 978-654-4678 or visit mrt.org.

SOUTH HAMILTON About to turn 65, New York Times bestselling author Peter Zheutlin embarked on a journey across America with his beloved rescue dog, Albie. He will discuss his book, “The Dog Went Over the Mountain,” about the 9,000-mile odyssey, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m., at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. The program is free and open to all, with an inclement weather date of Thursday, Jan. 30.

CINDY CANTRELL

