QUINCY “Chase Away the Winter Blues,” South Shore Conservatory’s fund-raising gala, will include dinner, dance music by East Coast Soul, a piano bar, sing-along, and raffle items. Proceeds from the gala benefit the conservatory’s community partnerships with the Brockton public schools, creative arts therapies, and tuition assistance programs. The event will take place at Boston Marriot Quincy, 1000 Marriot Drive, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.; an after-party begins at 9 p.m. The cost is $50 for one or $100 for three tickets, available at www.sscmusic.org.

MIDDLEBOROUGH Theatre One Productions will stage “Time Stands Still,” a Tony Award-nominated play focusing on a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent seeking happiness in “a world gone crazy.” The show will take place in the Alley Theatre, located next to the Burtwood School, 133 Center St., on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at the door. For more information call 1-774-213-5193.