QUINCY “Chase Away the Winter Blues,” South Shore Conservatory’s fund-raising gala, will include dinner, dance music by East Coast Soul, a piano bar, sing-along, and raffle items. Proceeds from the gala benefit the conservatory’s community partnerships with the Brockton public schools, creative arts therapies, and tuition assistance programs. The event will take place at Boston Marriot Quincy, 1000 Marriot Drive, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.; an after-party begins at 9 p.m. The cost is $50 for one or $100 for three tickets, available at www.sscmusic.org.
MIDDLEBOROUGH Theatre One Productions will stage “Time Stands Still,” a Tony Award-nominated play focusing on a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent seeking happiness in “a world gone crazy.” The show will take place in the Alley Theatre, located next to the Burtwood School, 133 Center St., on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at the door. For more information call 1-774-213-5193.
HINGHAM Hingham Public Library will host a screening and discussion of the documentary “The Human Element,” followed by a discussion led by Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer Steve Wenner, a retired industrial statistician. The documentary film explores the changing and significant effects of the human race on an already fragile world. The program will take place at the library, 66 Leavitt St., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free. For more information visit the library’s website, www.hinghamlibrary.org.
PLYMOUTH “America’s Got Talent” finalists Sons of Serendip will perform a benefit concert for the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra. The band features a fusion of R&B and soul arranged for vocals, cello, harp, and piano. The concert will take place at the Plymouth North High School Performing Arts Center, 41 Obery St., on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at plymouthphil.org.
ROBERT KNOX
