NEWTON Newton resident Dana Sandler presents the world premiere of her original chamber jazz compositions inspired by “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” a collection of poems written by children at the Terezin Concentration Camp during World War II. Composed in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, the song cycle will be performed at Temple Shalom of Newton on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.templeshalom.org. Temple Shalom is located at 175 Temple St., West Newton.

CONCORD Joseph Flack Weiler’s photo essay “Thoreau’s Civil Disobedience” is on exhibit now through March 30 at the Walden Pond Visitor Center, 915 Walden St., with a special program featuring a skit and lectures in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit examines the influence of Henry David Thoreau’s 1848 Civil Disobedience lecture on Mahatma Gandhi and King. For more information, call 978-405-2082.