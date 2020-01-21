Arlington residents have a chance to hear more and offer feedback about a plan outlining how the town would respond to future natural disasters.

The Department of Planning and Community Development is offering a public presentation to the Board of Selectmen on a draft update to the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan at the board’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Following the presentation, members of the public will have an opportunity to offer comments. A hazard mitigation plan documents steps a community can take to reduce the impacts of events such as floods, hurricanes, and winter storms.