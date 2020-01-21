Arlington residents have a chance to hear more and offer feedback about a plan outlining how the town would respond to future natural disasters.
The Department of Planning and Community Development is offering a public presentation to the Board of Selectmen on a draft update to the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan at the board’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Following the presentation, members of the public will have an opportunity to offer comments. A hazard mitigation plan documents steps a community can take to reduce the impacts of events such as floods, hurricanes, and winter storms.
Arlington, which has an existing plan, has been working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council on an update to that document through a $17,500 grant awarded in 2018 by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The draft plan incorporates priorities identified in public workshops in 2018 and 2019. In addition to offering feedback at Monday’s meeting, residents can provide written comments on the draft plan through Feb. 10.
If the plan is completed and earns state and federal approval, Arlington would be eligible for federal hazard mitigation grants to reduce or eliminate long-term risks to people and property from future disasters.
