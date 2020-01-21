In what has become an annual tradition of “freezin’ for a reason,” hardy souls affectionately known as “drowned hogs” will jump into the ocean at Nantasket Beach in Hull on Feb. 1 to raise money for Wellspring Multi-Service Center.

It will be the 25th anniversary of the charity plunge, which typically draws about 250 people and raises about $25,000 for the local social service agency. Festivities are scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Drowned Hogs are infamous for their odd and amusing swimwear — past costumes included multiple superheroes, an inflated football, many pirates, and what may have been Moses — and a costume contest will precede the actual jump into the ocean.