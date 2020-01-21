In what has become an annual tradition of “freezin’ for a reason,” hardy souls affectionately known as “drowned hogs” will jump into the ocean at Nantasket Beach in Hull on Feb. 1 to raise money for Wellspring Multi-Service Center.
It will be the 25th anniversary of the charity plunge, which typically draws about 250 people and raises about $25,000 for the local social service agency. Festivities are scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
The Drowned Hogs are infamous for their odd and amusing swimwear — past costumes included multiple superheroes, an inflated football, many pirates, and what may have been Moses — and a costume contest will precede the actual jump into the ocean.
The plunge will be followed by a Nantasket soup and chowder fest, at which a dozen restaurants will compete for the title of best soup and chowder. The tastings take place across from the beach at Paragon Boardwalk, 189 Nantasket Ave., and all proceeds will benefit Aunt Dot’s Kitchen, the food pantry at Wellspring. Tickets are $20.
More information about participating or donating is available at www.drownedhogs.org.
