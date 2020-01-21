Two regional school districts are jointly hosting a series of six events for parents and other community members on mental health and bullying.

The Pentucket district, which serves Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury, and the Triton district, which serves Rowley, Salisbury, and Newbury, are holding the events — five workshops and a wellness fair — over a two-month period. All are free and open to the public.

“It’s essential that the adults in our students’ lives have a strong understanding of the social and emotional needs of children and teens today, and we hope these events will be informative and helpful for families navigating these complex topics,” Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, who jointly announced the initiative with Triton School Superintendent Brian Forget, said in a statement. “In order for students to succeed in school, they need to feel supported, valued, and safe.”