Two regional school districts are jointly hosting a series of six events for parents and other community members on mental health and bullying.
The Pentucket district, which serves Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury, and the Triton district, which serves Rowley, Salisbury, and Newbury, are holding the events — five workshops and a wellness fair — over a two-month period. All are free and open to the public.
“It’s essential that the adults in our students’ lives have a strong understanding of the social and emotional needs of children and teens today, and we hope these events will be informative and helpful for families navigating these complex topics,” Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, who jointly announced the initiative with Triton School Superintendent Brian Forget, said in a statement. “In order for students to succeed in school, they need to feel supported, valued, and safe.”
The series kicks off on Monday, Jan. 27 with a workshop on bullying, to be followed by a workshop Feb. 6 on “Understanding and Overcoming Stress.” Both sessions will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle School, 20 Main St., Groveland.
The other events will be a workshop on “Social Media’s Impact on Mental Health” Feb. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle School; a presentation by Pentucket students and staff on mindfulness March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury; a March 19 workshop on bullying prevention and substance abuse at 7 p.m. at Pentucket high school; and a mental health wellness fair at a date to be announced, at Triton Regional High School.
John Laidler an be reached at laidler@globe.com.