Say goodbye to Aquarion and hello to the “Weir River Water System.”

Hingham Selectmen, acting in their capacity as Water Commissioners, voted Jan. 7 that when the town buys the local water system from Aquarion Water Co. it will become the Weir River Water System.

The name was one of several submitted by residents, who were asked to come up with suggestions for the water company, which services all of Hingham and Hull and a portion of north Cohasset. Among the ultimately rejected possibilities were the Tom Brady Water System and Water McWaterface.