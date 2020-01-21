Say goodbye to Aquarion and hello to the “Weir River Water System.”
Hingham Selectmen, acting in their capacity as Water Commissioners, voted Jan. 7 that when the town buys the local water system from Aquarion Water Co. it will become the Weir River Water System.
The name was one of several submitted by residents, who were asked to come up with suggestions for the water company, which services all of Hingham and Hull and a portion of north Cohasset. Among the ultimately rejected possibilities were the Tom Brady Water System and Water McWaterface.
“Of primary consideration, the Board/Water Commissioners wanted a water system name that reflected the multi-community makeup of its customers,” board member Mary Power said after the vote. “We also think that a name that references our water source serves as a reminder of our collective environmental stewardship responsibility.”
Hingham Town Meeting voted to buy the private water company in the spring of 2019 — for about $108 million — but the town doesn’t plan to actually take over ownership and operation until at least April 1, officials said.
Three companies — SUEZ, Veolia Water, and Woodard and Curran — have submitted bids to run the water system for Hingham.
