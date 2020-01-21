Marblehead is offering residents an opportunity to learn more about the workings of their town government.

Next month, the town begins a Municipal Boot Camp, a seven-week class that will educate the public about the services and operations of many of its departments. Officials said they plan to make the boot camp an annual event, starting with this year’s program.

The 2020 boot camp will meet weekly for two-hour sessions at different locations from the week of Feb. 10 through the week of March 23. All classes will be held on Thursday nights with the exception of the final one, which will be held on a Wednesday night. Each will run from 6 to 8 p.m. A minimum of 10 participants is needed for the program to go forward.