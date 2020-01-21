Newly inaugurated Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn has announced a key appointment, the hiring of David Rodrigues to serve as her chief of staff.

Rodrigues, who has held previous administrative roles in Everett and Winthrop, will be responsible for overseeing policy development and daily City Hall operations.

“David brings the right combination of experience in local government, excitement to make positive change, and commitment to delivering high-quality services that we want on our team,” Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.