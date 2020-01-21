Newly inaugurated Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn has announced a key appointment, the hiring of David Rodrigues to serve as her chief of staff.
Rodrigues, who has held previous administrative roles in Everett and Winthrop, will be responsible for overseeing policy development and daily City Hall operations.
“David brings the right combination of experience in local government, excitement to make positive change, and commitment to delivering high-quality services that we want on our team,” Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.
Rodrigues most recently served as assistant town manager in Winthrop. Before that, he was director of the Civil Process Division in the Middlesex Sheriff’s office, and assistant city solicitor and senior advisor in Everett, where he also served a term as a common councilor.
Lungo-Koehn also named Daria Shutova to serve as her executive assistant.
Meanwhile, the city has launched a search to fill the positions of city solicitor, director of economic development, and treasurer. Lungo-Koehn was elected mayor last November and sworn into the post on Jan. 5.
