Needham recently announced a pilot snow-clearing program in the downtown business district aimed at helping customers and employees better access restaurants, stores, and other local businesses during and immediately after snow and ice storms.

Under the program, the town will assist in plowing sidewalks in the pilot area of the business district once there is 2 inches of snow or ice accumulation.

Under town regulations, business owners and tenants in the downtown are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks in front of their establishments, and that will remain the case for those in the pilot area. But through the initiative, the town will offer its assistance once the minimum snow and ice levels are reached.