“Students are pretty much the same everywhere,’’ George said through e-mail, “and just want to be engaged and challenged in equal measure.’’

Now a middle school teacher at the Carlucci American International School of Lisbon (Portugal), where she coaches the girls’ basketball team, George has held similar positions in Ethiopia and Malaysia.

Teaching and coaching have taken former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High basketball star Eva George around the world.

A multisport athlete in high school, George was a rare walk-on to the women’s varsity at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. As at L-S, she went on to be a senior captain.

As a 5-foot-11 senior forward and gritty defender in 2007-08, George helped head coach Suzanne Helfant’s team go 16-0 in regular season conference play.

“Eva impacted our team both on and off the floor,’’ Helfant recalled. “She had a nurturing quality and a contagious energy that made us all feel special.’’

George’s girls’ basketball teams have played in gyms from Bangkok to Johannesburg.

“Coaching and working alongside these young women has been the highlight of my teaching career,’’ said George, who grew up in Lincoln.

A former high school teacher in Bath, Maine, and basketball coach at The Bay School in San Francisco, the 33-year-old George stays fit through running, hiking, biking, and yoga.

She said yoga “offers something new every time I practice. Just like basketball, it builds character and has led me to new teachers and teachings.

“As a player and coach,’’ she added, “I view exercise as a way to celebrate what your body can do rather than to punish it. I’ve been taught lessons in discipline and mental toughness, but also in finding joy and gratitude through sport.’’

George said her coaches at Lincoln-Sudbury “planted all of these seeds initially, and I feel really grateful to have grown up where I did.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com