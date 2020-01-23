A record-setting, four-year swimmer at Loyola Maryland, the Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) grad won the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke and swam the first leg on the victorious 200 medley relay against La Salle on Monday. She earned a spot on the Patriot League honor roll.

TOM KELLEY

MILFORD

In a sterling 13-season run in his second stint as football coach at Framingham State, the ’76 grad directed the Rams to a 100-40 record, nine MASCAC titles, five NCAA D3 appearances, and four bowl game victories. An eight-time Coach of the Year, he will remain as the school’s athletic director.

DANTE RIVERA

METHUEN

The sophomore guard averaged 28.5 points per game for the Plymouth State men’s basketball team in victories over Southern Maine (99-80) and UMass Dartmouth (75-63). Averaging 16.8 points per game, he paces the Little East in steals (41) and is fourth in assists (66).