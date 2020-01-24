Bridget Marshall, a UMass Lowell associate professor, will lead a free program on the cultural contributions and experiences of young women who worked in Lowell’s textile factories in the mid-1800s. “The Lowell Mill Girls Outside the Mills” is offered through the UMass Lowell’s Learning in Retirement Association. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Campus Recreation Center at East Campus, 322 Aiken St. For more information, e-mail lira@uml.edu .

Visit the Newburyport Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. and join artist Cheryl Annie Doucette for an adult craft-making event. Make Valentine’s Day cards for your loved ones with watercolor, paper, ink, glue, sparkles, and cutouts. Participants do not need any prior artistic experience to take part and supplies will be provided. Registration is required; sign up at the library’s reference desk or call 978-465-4428 ext. 242. The library is located at 94 State St.

Find your rhythm with the South Shore Dancers in Norwell during their monthly social ballroom dance. On Saturday, Feb. 8, join the group in a rumba lesson from 7:30 to 8 p.m., followed by a ballroom dancing lesson from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Cushing Memorial Hall, 673 Main St. Suggested attire is dressy or Valentine’s Day themed. Tickets cost $14. For more information visit southshoredancers.org. Advance reservations are strongly recommended. Purchase tickets by e-mailing tickets@southshoredancers.org.

Learn about the struggle for a woman’s right to vote in the first event of a series celebrating the Centennial Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement at the Brockton Public Library. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, inside the Lingos Auditorium (multipurpose room) on White Avenue next to the parking lot. Visit the calendar of events at brocktonpubliclibrary.org for more details.

Hear the blend of harmonious voices as the Golden Tones chorus and Natick High School’s West Street Singers offer a “Winter Getaway: An Intergenerational Musical Collaboration.” The singers invite music lovers on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Common Street Spiritual Center, 13 Common St. In case of stormy weather, the date will move to Feb. 7. Enjoy a special collaboration between teen and senior musicians. Visit goldentones.org for more information.

Sip a glass of wine while you learn about local heirloom grapes and wines developed by E.S. Rogers with the Massachusetts Horticultural Society on Feb. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. J. Stephen Casscles, a winemaker at the Hudson-Chatham Winery, will discuss the grapes and wines and conduct the tasting. Casscles’ book, “Grapes of the Hudson Valley and Other Cool Climate Regions,” will also be available to purchase. The event will be held at Mass Hort’s Gardens at Elm Bank at 900 Washington St., Wellesley. Tickets are $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Register at masshort.org/upcoming-classes/.

