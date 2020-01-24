BEVERLY The Sixties Show is bringing its multimedia concert experience featuring former members of The Who, Bob Dylan’s band, and Saturday Night Live bands to The Cabot theater, 286 Cabot St., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. The high-energy production features archival footage, a light show, and narration. For tickets and more information, visit thecabot.org/event/the-sixties-show.

READING In his 33 years as a professional mountain guide, Craig John of Groton has led more than 65 high-altitude expeditions to all corners of the world. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 to 8:30 p.m., he will present a multimedia program on his ascents of Mt. Everest at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave. He first climbed the North Ridge on the Tibetan side of the mountain in 1998, and returned to make an ascent by the Southeast Ridge in Nepal in 2018. Free and open to the public.