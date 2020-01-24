BEVERLY The Sixties Show is bringing its multimedia concert experience featuring former members of The Who, Bob Dylan’s band, and Saturday Night Live bands to The Cabot theater, 286 Cabot St., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. The high-energy production features archival footage, a light show, and narration. For tickets and more information, visit thecabot.org/event/the-sixties-show.
READING In his 33 years as a professional mountain guide, Craig John of Groton has led more than 65 high-altitude expeditions to all corners of the world. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 to 8:30 p.m., he will present a multimedia program on his ascents of Mt. Everest at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave. He first climbed the North Ridge on the Tibetan side of the mountain in 1998, and returned to make an ascent by the Southeast Ridge in Nepal in 2018. Free and open to the public.
SALEM On Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m., Chameleon Arts Ensemble will perform Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” at Salem State Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Composed for the instruments on hand (clarinet, violin, cello, and piano) among his fellow prisoners of war, it premiered for the German officers and inmates of the Stalag VIIIA prison camp on Jan. 15, 1941. Concert tickets cost $20, or $15 for seniors, with under 18 free. In addition, Boston University professor Andrew Shenton will present a free lecture about Messiaen’s quartet on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4:30 to 6 p.m., in the Berry Library and Learning Commons at Salem State. For more information, call 978-542-6365 or visit salemstatetickets.com.
STONEHAM Come in from the cold as the Young Company Winter Festival warms up the Greater Boston Stage Company through Sunday, Feb. 2. Performed by actors in grades 1 through 12, the festival features staged productions of Disney’s “Frozen JR.,” Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” and “Firebringer.” Tickets cost $15. For show times and more information, call 781-279-2200 or visit greaterbostonstage.org.
CINDY CANTRELL
