QUINCY Producers of a documentary film about the opioid crisis, “In Their Shoes,” will screen the film and also lead a question-and-answer session afterward at Quincy College. The film depicts a prison reentry and addiction recovery program involving a creative writing program, using the writings of the “unheard and often vilified populations” of the drug crisis and interviews with public officials. The screening will take place in the student lounge at Presidents Place, 1250 Hancock St., on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.quincycollege.edu/events.

PLYMOUTH Poets John Bonanni, founding editor for the Cape Cod Poetry Review and a Pushcart Prize nominee, and Tzynya Pinchback, a reader for Lily Poetry Review, will read from their work for “The Art of Words” poetry series at Plymouth Public Library. The reading will take place at the library on 132 South St. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. The monthly series also includes refreshments and an open mike. It’s free. For more information see www.ptaow.com.