QUINCY Producers of a documentary film about the opioid crisis, “In Their Shoes,” will screen the film and also lead a question-and-answer session afterward at Quincy College. The film depicts a prison reentry and addiction recovery program involving a creative writing program, using the writings of the “unheard and often vilified populations” of the drug crisis and interviews with public officials. The screening will take place in the student lounge at Presidents Place, 1250 Hancock St., on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.quincycollege.edu/events.
PLYMOUTH Poets John Bonanni, founding editor for the Cape Cod Poetry Review and a Pushcart Prize nominee, and Tzynya Pinchback, a reader for Lily Poetry Review, will read from their work for “The Art of Words” poetry series at Plymouth Public Library. The reading will take place at the library on 132 South St. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. The monthly series also includes refreshments and an open mike. It’s free. For more information see www.ptaow.com.
Advertisement
WEST BRIDGEWATER The Old Bridgewater Historical Society will host a lecture by Bridgewater State University professor Curtiss Hoffman on “Native American Constructions of the Eastern Seaboard.” Focusing on the ancient stone monuments called “Stone Prayers,” the talk takes place at the society’s building located at 162 Howard St. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. A $5 donation is requested. For more information visit www.oldbridgewater.org.
NORWELL The James Library & Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for a juried art exhibit of work by students in grades 11 and 12 who live on the South Shore. Exhibit juror Nancy Colella will give awards for best in show, second and third place, and honorable mention. The free reception will take place at the art center at 24 West St. on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit will continue through Feb. 28. For more information visit www.jameslibrary.org.
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.