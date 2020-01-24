WATERTOWN New Repertory Theatre presents the beloved and iconic 1968 musical “Hair” now through Feb. 23 at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. Tickets start at $25. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders. For tickets and a complete schedule of performances, call 617-923-8487 or go to www.newrep.org.

LEXINGTON Humorist, author, actor, and NPR personality Mo Rocca brings his trademark brand of off-beat news reporting and satirical comedy to Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 to 69, and Rocca’s recently published book, “Mobituaries,” may be purchased along with a ticket. For tickets or more information, go to www.caryhalllexington.com or call 1-800-657-8774.