WATERTOWN New Repertory Theatre presents the beloved and iconic 1968 musical “Hair” now through Feb. 23 at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. Tickets start at $25. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders. For tickets and a complete schedule of performances, call 617-923-8487 or go to www.newrep.org.
LEXINGTON Humorist, author, actor, and NPR personality Mo Rocca brings his trademark brand of off-beat news reporting and satirical comedy to Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 to 69, and Rocca’s recently published book, “Mobituaries,” may be purchased along with a ticket. For tickets or more information, go to www.caryhalllexington.com or call 1-800-657-8774.
ACTON Celebrate the season at the Acton Recreation Department’s Winter Carnival at NARA Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. This annual free outdoor event includes skating, sledding, live music, juggling, broomball, a bonfire, and a winter encampment set up by the Acton Minutemen. (Some activities are weather-dependent. Bring your own sleds, skates, and helmets.) Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, go to www.actonma.gov/recreation.
CARLISLE The public is invited to an Ethical & Sustainable Clothing Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Union Hall, 27 School St. Learn about the environmental impacts of various clothing choices and what resources go into manufacturing and maintaining the things we choose to wear. Attendees are encouraged to bring one article of clothing that they have worn at least 100 times plus one article of clothing that they purchased and have hardly ever worn. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail anndesdavidson@gmail.com.
