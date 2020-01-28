The Weymouth Public Schools are providing child care during School Committee meetings to make it easier for parents to attend.

The service started at the first School Committee meeting of 2020, and will be available at all future meetings, according to a press release. Weymouth High School students and a staff supervisor provide the care.

The idea stemmed from a recent public hearing in Weymouth by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women that looked at ways to encourage more participation in local government, the press release said.