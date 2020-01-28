The upgrade is intended to increase the safety and flow of traffic in that area, as well as to make the roads more accommodating to bicyclists and pedestrians. The work includes adding bus shelters, road markings denoting shared motor vehicle-bicycle lanes, and sidewalks meeting disability access standards.

The Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development awarded the city a $3.4 million grant for the overall $6.3 million project, which calls for rebuilding the intersection at Edgell and Edmands roads and Water Street.

Framingham plans to reconstruct an intersection in its Nobscot Village area with the help of new state funding.

Officials said the upgrade will help open the way for a $43.5 million redevelopment of Nobscot Shopping Plaza to move forward. That project would transform the now blighted commercial property into 160 units of multifamily housing, more than 25,000 square feet of commercial space, and an expanded 13,500-square-foot pharmacy, and support the potential redevelopment of other corners of the intersection.

The grant, awarded through the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program, follows a zoning change the city adopted last year to promote the revitalization of Nobscot Plaza.

In a statement, Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer said the grant, coupled with the submission of plans for the project, “is the beginning of Nobscot’s transformation. Nobscot Shopping Plaza is well on its way to becoming a vibrant neighborhood village” through the efforts of city agencies and the support of the community.

Spicer, State Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Senate President Karen Spilka of Ashland, and state Representative Carmine Gentile of Sudbury were among those taking part in a recent announcement of the grant in Framingham.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.