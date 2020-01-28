The city of Brockton is getting $1.5 million in federal money to lend to restaurants that want to open downtown in the urban revitalization district.

The money is a grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and was announced in a press release on Jan. 23 by the state’s two senators and US Representative Stephen Lynch.

“This fund will be of huge benefit to downtown Brockton,” Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said. “Restaurants are a crucial part of creating any thriving neighborhood. I am grateful to the federal delegation for securing this loan guarantee and making investment in Brockton a priority.”