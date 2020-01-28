As the world increasingly grapples with the effects of climate change, the League of Women Voters of Newton will hold a Feb. 26 forum focused on steps communities can take to help address the global problem.
“Climate change is here in real time and will feed an increasing number of devastating, extreme weather events,” the organization said in a statement. “Facing inaction on climate legislation at the federal level, state and local governments must pick up the slack.”
The forum, which is being organized in conjunction with local league groups in Framingham, Needham, Wayland, Wellesley, and Weston, will be held Feb. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Scandinavian Cultural Center at 206 Waltham St. in West Newton.
In its statement, the Newton group pointed to wildfires in Australia and flooding in Indonesia as “examples of tragic climate events that have raised alarm bells across the globe.”
Topics at the forum will include the current state of climate change science, its implications for society, and efforts to help transition gas utilities to deliver renewable energy, according to the statement.
“You’ll learn how Massachusetts can join other states and hundreds of cities across the country working to reduce carbon emissions – ‘Job One’ if we are to avert the worst impacts of climate change,” the statement said.
Anyone interested in the forum can RSVP by contacting info@lwvnewton.org.
