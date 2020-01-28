As the world increasingly grapples with the effects of climate change, the League of Women Voters of Newton will hold a Feb. 26 forum focused on steps communities can take to help address the global problem.

“Climate change is here in real time and will feed an increasing number of devastating, extreme weather events,” the organization said in a statement. “Facing inaction on climate legislation at the federal level, state and local governments must pick up the slack.”

The forum, which is being organized in conjunction with local league groups in Framingham, Needham, Wayland, Wellesley, and Weston, will be held Feb. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Scandinavian Cultural Center at 206 Waltham St. in West Newton.